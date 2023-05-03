Collins Owusu Amankwah, the Ashanti Regional campaign manager of presidential aspirant John Alan Kyerematen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer, to provide constructive criticism without offending anyone.

Mr Amankwah suggested that instead of continuously commenting on Mr Kyerematen’s campaign, Mr Tagoe should support the aspirant.

This advice was given in response to Mr Tagoe’s congratulatory message to Mr Kyerematen and his team after the ‘Aduru Wo So’ Walk, which took place in the Greater Accra Region.

During the event, party supporters walked through the streets of Accra, singing and dancing in support of Mr Kyerematen’s aspirations to become the NPP flagbearer.

However, in his congratulatory message, Mr Tagoe stated that many of the participants were not party delegates, but rather NPP members.

In response, Mr Amankwah urged the presidential staffer to support their team, though he is unsure of who Mr Tagoe supports.

He emphasised his experience in the party and knowledge of the delegates, and suggested that Mr Tagoe’s opinion may not be based on similar experience.

“I started voting very early in the party way before he started voting and so I know the delegates and I know what they can do. I am sure he has not really voted in the party before and so whatever he said is his opinion. You could have just congratulated the organisers of the successful walk.

“As I am speaking with you now, the NDC including Mahama are shivering all because of the presence of Alan and so Teiko and his people should come and support Alan so that all the other aspirants can even give up and join us,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

The campaign manager further noted that the NDC, including Mahama, are apprehensive due to Mr Kyerematen’s presence, and therefore Mr Tagoe should support him to ensure a victory for the NPP.

ALSO READ: