Renowned pollster, Ben Ephson, has responded to a bribery allegations made by Collins Owusu Amankwah, the Ashanti Regional campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

Mr. Amankwah had claimed in an interview on Akoma TV that, Mr. Ephson’s polls are not credible.

He also alleged that, the veteran journalist makes favorable polls for politicians who pay him.

In a rebuttal, Mr. Ephson said he does not respond to allegations made by a ‘mad’ man.

“I have seen what Alan’s Ashanti Regional campaign manager has said but there is this saying that ‘When you are bathing and a man person comes for your cloth, you don’t run naked after the person” he added.

He maintained that, in his 22 years of research, he has achieved 83 percent accuracy.

Due to his credibility, Mr. Ephson said he was asked by University of Ghana to join lecturers who conducted research on the list of MPs who were likely to lose their seats in 2019.

The renowned pollster said he remains focused on his job to provide credible polls ahead of the 2024 elections.

Ben Ephson urged Alan Kyerematen’s team to focus on marketing their candidate to win the presidential primaries.