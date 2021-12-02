The description of the conduct of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin by a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North nearly started a fight in the studios of Adom FM.

Collins Owusu Amankwah said the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament, which led to the rejection of the 2022 budget by the Minority, “has brought shame to Parliament.”

This description infuriated National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, who demanded an immediate retraction and an apology.

The two gentlemen were on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday to discuss the chaos that ensued in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after the First Deputy Speaker dismissed a motion by the Minority to overturn the Majority’s approval of the budget.

There was confusion between the Minority and Majority in the House bringing proceedings to an abrupt end.

Reacting to this, the former Manhyia North MP blamed Mr Bagbin for instigating the confusion in Parliament.

The ploy by the Minority, he claimed is to “use 137 to frustrate government business to cause pain to enable them to come back to power.”

Mr Amankwah added the NDC’s plan to inflict pain on ordinary people has failed.

In a rebuttal, the NDC MP for Wassa East will have none of the “invectives and vitriolic attacks” on the Speaker of Parliament.

“I will not allow you to bring the name of the Speaker into disrepute; is Bagbin your age mate?” he quizzed.

Mr Mensah then threatened to haul the former Manhyia North MP to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for denigrating the Speaker of Parliament.

