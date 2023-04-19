The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana has hinted it will declare a nationwide strike on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in support of the local chapter of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana at the University of Cape Coast over their condition of service.

National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Isaac Donkor said this in an interview on Accra FM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He said if the management of UCC fails to comply with the Labour Commission’s agreed conditions of service for the senior staff, in solidarity, they [Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana] will declare a nationwide strike.

According to him, what is happening on the campus of UCC concerning the condition of service for members is worrying.

He said the management of UCC is interpreting the laws governing the public universities in their own way.

According to him, the national leadership are not happy over delays on the part of the management of the University in resolving certain pertinent issues regarding its members.

He said the payment of allowances on public holidays and weekends cannot be varied to the disadvantage of the beneficiaries.

He added that, what is ongoing on the UCC campus is disheartening.

“Nobody runs public universities from his or her pocket,” he lamented saying “UCC does not even respect members of UCC as workers.”

According to the National Chairman, issues and grievances such as negotiated allowances and the condition of service for its members have not been duly attended to.

Also, promotion of its members and the inclusion within the senior staff rank have been tabled before management since last year but have not seen the light of day.