Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo is a happy man after Manchester United’s defender, Harry Maguire, accepted his apology over his disparaging comments on his performance.

The legislator on Tuesday rendered an apology to the English player for earlier comparing him to the Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia for poor performance.

Mr Adongo said his apology followed an improvement in the player’s skill since he is now an integral part of the Premier League club.

Maguire subsequently accepted the apology on X formerly Twitter after a JoySports post on the MP’s apology.

Reacting to the acceptance in an interview on JoyFM’s Newsnight, he said “Often I find as a very important way discussing very important matters that diffuses the tension and takes away the pressure so we can focus on nation-building without the bitterness.

“So it has created the situation where I had to use Harry Maguire without any bad feelings at all but at least I have brought a very important closure to that conversation because he is a professional with his career ahead of him. Incidentally, the work that I did reflect on him negatively, but I am happy that he is a very true professional.”

“I said it at a time when he had a very difficult past in his career and it reflected exactly what was going on but he took that on, was motivated by that and has worked very hard to bring his career back on track. And I am happy that he has brought a very happy ending to that conversation.”

Touching on the invite Harry Maguire had extended to him, Mr Adongo said “Visiting Old Trafford will be a great pleasure and I will make sure of that at some point in my life before he retires from football.”

