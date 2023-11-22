Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has accepted Hon. Isaac Adongo’s apology for dragging him in the mud.

It will be recalled that the Ghanaian lawmaker described the former Leicester City captain as the worst player signed by the Red Devil.

Adongo was debating the budget when he compared Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s economic management to Maguire’s performances on the pitch.

But rendering an apology to Maguire in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Adongo said the Manchester United defender now played better for his club than Dr Bawumia, whom he said had continually overseen the mismanagement of the country’s economy and had subsequently gone to the (IMF) for a bailout.

“I was very quick to compare my big brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr. Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire…Today Maguire has turned the corner; he is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.”

“Mr. Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United. As for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” he stated.

After rendering the apology, Maguire in a post on social media said “MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon.”

MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon 🤝😊 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Machester United will be hosted by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League.