The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has secured an injunction at the High Court against a month-long planned demonstration by three group set for December.

Two of the groups; Democracy and Patriotic Hubs said the protest was to demand the resignation or impeachment of President Akufo-Addo.

The Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance on the other hand said the move is to express its heartfelt appreciation to the President for sustaining the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and setting the nation on the path of economic recovery.

However, the Police said it undertook a security threat assessment of the proposed common destination, overlapping timelines and conflicting objectives for the three planned demonstrations.

The application followed a disagreement over the postponement of the protest and change of venue as proposed by the police high command.

Superintendent Sylvester Asare argued that, the proposed location for the planned demonstration by the respondents is a security installation and should an event such as a demonstration be allowed to take place there, it may compromise the security installation.

He also pointed out that the proposed time frame for the demonstration as put forth by the three groups (1 December 2023 through to 5 January 2023) coincides with the Christmas and New Year seasons.

During the yuletide, several activities have been lined up that will require police presence and protection, and, a demonstration by multiple groups during this period will certainly overwhelm the police.

To this end, Superintendent Sylvester Asare prayed the court to stop the three groups from protesting until the yuletide was over.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo’s court after listening to the argument of the police observed that “as of today, 22 November 2023, the respondents (Democracy Hub, Patriotic Hub, and Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance), have not filed any affidavit in opposition”.

“I have perused the application filed together with its attachments and I have listened to counsel for the applicant. It is in the interest of Justice that an order should be made restraining or prohibiting the respondents from holding an intended protest or procession from December 1 to 31 2023 and January 1& 5, 2024 at the intended designation” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo ruled.

“The order is hereby granted as prayed for by the applicant and they are restrained from holding any special event anywhere or around the said venue. It is further ordered that should the respondents or any of the persons affiliated to them intend to organize this special event from 5 January 2024, they should find a different location other than the forecourt of the jubilee house said to be a security installation” the court further ordered.

