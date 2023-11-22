The government has reintroduced visa-on-arrival for travellers to Ghana ahead of the Christmas season.

This takes effect from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

The Ministry of Transport in a statement which announced the waiver said it forms part of the government’s Beyond the Return agenda.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024,” the statement read.

It added, “Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.”

