Ghana rolls out visa-on-arrival for inbound travellers this Christmas

The Government of Ghana has waived pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana effective Thursday, December 22, 2022 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Passengers would rather receive their visas upon arrival into the country.

The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, made this known in a press release issued on Thursday.

According to him, the move is in furtherance of the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval.

It has, thus, urged airport authorities across the globe to honour the arrangement.

“Consequently, it will be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect the new arrangement and all those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding,” the statement concluded.

The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, made this known in a press release issued on Thursday.

According to him, the move is in furtherance of the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval.”

It has, thus, urged airport authorities across the globe to honour the arrangement.

“Consequently, it will be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect the new arrangement and all those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding,” the statement concluded.