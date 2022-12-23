Ghana will finish the year in the 58th position in the FIFA ranking after moving three spots up following their involvement at the just-ended World Cup.

Ghana began the competition as the lowest-ranked team among the 32 teams, having been relegated to the 61st position.

The surge in their ranking comes following the win over South Korea while also suffering defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.

However, the Black Stars’ position on the African rankings remains unchanged as they still occupy the 11th slot.

Senegal drops to the second position with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco taking the top position on the continent.

Tunisia comes in third with Cameroon and Nigerian following in fourth and fifth respectively.