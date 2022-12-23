Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been adjudged the best-performing lawmaker.

This was in a rating done by your most authoritative social, political and current affairs afternoon talk show, Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Dubbed Ekosii Sen Excellence Awards, the scheme has over the years recognised and appreciated MPs for their diligent service and hard work to constituents.

However, the 2022 edition took a different turn as it included Regional Ministers, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Director-Generals and Managing Directors of various state institutions.

The rest are Ministers and their Deputies with some MPs also honoured with meritorious awards.

The team used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, performance on the floor of Parliament, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

Asutifi South MP; Collins Dauda, Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong and Adansi Asokwa MP Kobina Tahiru (K.T.) Hammond were honoured with meritorious awards.

Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh was adjudged 2022 Outstanding Minister.

Roads Minister; Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Fisheries Minister; Hawa Koomson, Lands Minister; Samuel Abu Jinapor and Minister for Attorney General and Justice; Godfred Dame Yenboah were also adjudged best performing Ministers.

Best performing Deputy Ministers included; John Kumah (Finance), John Ntim Fordjour (Education), Andrew Egyapa Mercer (Energy), Mireku Duker (Lands and Natural Resources) and Herbert Krapah (Trades and Industry).

The best-performing Regional Ministers included Henry Quartey (Greater Accra), Kwabena Okayere Darko Mensah (Western), Rocky Obeng (Western North), George Boakye (Ahafo) and Seth Acheampong (Eastern).

The CEOs, MDs and DGs are NLA’s Sammi Awuku, FDA’s Delese Mimi Darko, Dr Ben Asante of Ghana Gas, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (State Housing Company), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye (NHIA), Dr Kingsley Agyemang (Scholarship Secretariat), Dr Afua Asabea Asare (GEPA), Edwin Provencal (BOST), Eric Nana Agyemang (NADMO) and Kofi Baah (Digital Centres).