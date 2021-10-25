Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor emerged as the Best Sports Presenter of the Year at the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMAEA) on Saturday.

The awards night was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Amanor, known as ‘Fire Lady’, becomes one of the first women sports broadcasters to win an award in a male-dominated industry.

She is the host of Ladies Time, which airs on Saturdays on Asempa FM and presents Sports News on Adom TV on weekdays.

The 2021 edition of the awards, themed: ‘Re-awakening the Giant; Maximising Ghana’s Investment Potentials’ was aimed at creating a platform for a national conversation on inspiring, and re-igniting the passion for business excellence among young Ghanaian media practitioners and business minds.

The GMAEA is a registered awards ceremony established to honour and celebrate young enterprising individuals and corporate bodies.

Mavis Amanor is the Executive Producer of the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM from Monday to Friday.