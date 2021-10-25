The 28-year-old driver, who was arrested for reckless driving akin to the Fast and Furious movies at Opeibea in Accra, has taken ill.

The driver, identified as Kofi Buckman, was to appear before the court on Monday, October 25, 2021.

He has since been granted bail due to his medical condition. The vehicle with registration C 63- 18 is still in police custody.

Superintendent John Atanga, who is in charge of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department at the Airport Police Station, confirmed this to Adom News.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa, he said Mr Buckman is currently on admission at the hospital.

Supt Atanga admonished motorists to adhere to road traffic regulations.