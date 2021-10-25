The Cape Coast Circuit Court 1, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur, has sentenced a 31-year-old self-acclaimed footballer at Assin Aworosso for defilement.

Kofi Ewusi bagged 10 years imprisonment with hard labour sentence accordingly following his guilty plea.

The Assin Fosu District prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, said on the 23rd September 2021, the convict spotted the victim at a funeral ground around 8: 00 pm and lured her into his room at Assin Aworoso and had sexual intercourse with her.

After the act, the suspect is said to have thrown the victim out of his home at about 2:00 am despite pleas to spend the night.

Realizing that she may not be able to trace her way back home at Twifu Dwendaama, the suspect broke out in tears, the court heard.

A ‘Good Samaritan’ is said to have assisted her home and filed a complaint with the Assin Aworoso Police and the suspect was subsequently arrested.