The Gomoa Ojobi District Police command has arrested two land guards for allegedly assaulting a mason at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Per information gathered, the land guards numbering four stormed a construction site and assaulted the victims working on a fish pond.

They are said to have turned their attention on a mason, Nana Yeboah, believed to be the head of the workers, and subjected him to severe beatings.

He narrated how the men ganged up on him and tore his clothes off in the process.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and two of the suspects have been picked up.

Meanwhile, acting head of family of Gomoa Ojobi, Nana Atta Panyin, said that land guard activities were getting out of hand.

He disclosed that residents work with their eyes behind their heads, ready to flee whenever unidentified men head towards their sites.

He called on the police to beef up security and bring an end to all illegal litigation practices.

Police say the suspects will be put before court on Monday to face the law since land guard activity is a crime.