Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have been crashed out of the CAF Champions League after losing to Wydad Athletic Club on Sunday.

After securing a 1-0 win in the first leg encounter, the Phobians suffered a 6-1 defeat in the return game in Morocco at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Coach Samuel Boadu made just a change in his team that won the first leg bringing on Caleb Amankwah for Frederick Ansah Botchway and also dropped injured Raddy Ovouka.

Wydad broke the deadlock of the game after just two minutes kind courtesy Tanzanian international Simon Msuva who connected El Amoudi’s cross from the right.

Ayman El Hassouni converted a spectacular ground free-kick to make it 2-0 for the home team.

The Moroccans broke again in search of the third but a timely clearance from Mohammed Alhassan saved the situation.

Hearts of Oak came under intense pressure with the players struggling to swing passes together.

Centre-back Achraf Dari with a brave and powerful header from a corner kick got their third goal of the day as they continue to run riots over the 2000 champions.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah rescued the ‘Phobians’ who nearly conceded their fourth by pulling a spectacular double save to stop Simon Msuva on the 33rd minute.

Penalty was awarded to Wydad AC on the 37th minute. Skipper Yahya Jabrane converted neatly to make it 4-0 in favour of the host.

Back from recess, the WACs continued with their pressure which got them their fifth goal in the game through right back El Amoud.

Astonishingly, the scoreline was extended to 6-0 on the 60th minute after Tanzanian international Simon Msuva slotted calmly into the bottom corner to complete his brace.

Hearts of Oak had an opportunity but Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had his long-range strike missing the pole by miles.

Hearts of Oak pulled one back on the 83rd minute. Patrick Razak produced a quick finish after receiving a decent pass from substitute Frederick Ansah Botchway to end the game 6-1.

Wydad have advanced into the money zone of the competition while Hearts of Oak drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.