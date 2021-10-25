Deputy National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney, has taken on Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency over the latter’s recent comments on power transfer.

Lord Commey at the annual Greater Accra delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remarked that the party will use every available plan to retain political power.

He remarked that the NPP has no interest in ‘breaking the 8’ and will not hand over power to the NDC come what may.

He is said to have particularly mentioned that President Nana Akufo-Addo intends to hand over power to the next flagbearer of the NPP and not the opposition, a comment Mr Biney has strongly taken exception to.

In an interview with Daakyehene on Sedea etie Nie on Adom TV, the Deputy scribe of the NDC said the comment from Mr Commey is also the ‘mind’ of the President and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

According to Mr Biney, regardless of the utterances from the President’s Director of Operations, power will change hands in 2024.

“Mr President, let me assure you once again for emphasis, with certainty and without any shred of equivocation, that power shall change in 2024 and when it does, the Jubilee House will tune into a cemetery that much, I can assure you,” he said.

The Deputy Organiser also described the comment as reckless, and an attempt by Mr Commey to dig his own grave.

He advised the NDC to come together and work to get power after the 2024 election since this has been the plan of the NPP.