Residents of Nyamekrom, a farming community in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, are counting their losses after their homes and shops were flooded after a downpour on 20th October 2021.

Property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed with about 60 houses submerging following a three-hour rain.

A makeshift bridge connecting the community to Koforidua township was also washed away by the floodwaters and submerged homes.

Nyamekrom bridge

This was after a river that flows across the Nyamekrom road overflowed its banks on Friday evening and flooded the main road.

Residents have blamed the flooding on the construction of a bridge in the community, which had taken too long to complete.

They appealed to authorities to ensure its completion early to prevent the perennial flooding.