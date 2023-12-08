Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and defender Harry Maguire have won November’s Premier League manager and player of the month awards.

United lost four of their first seven league matches this season but have since climbed to sixth in the table.

They won November’s three league matches – against Fulham, Luton and Everton – without conceding.

Maguire, who struggled for game time at the start of the season, played every minute in the three victories.

The 30-year-old becomes the first United defender to win the award since Nemanja Vidic in January 2009.

“Couldn’t have done it without my teammates, the staff and you fans. Your love and support doesn’t go unnoticed, I appreciate it,” Maguire said on X after winning the award.

Maguire was stripped of the United captaincy by Ten Hag in July and looked set for a move away from Old Trafford before the start of the season.

However, he turned down an offer from West Ham to stay at United, even though the club accepted a £30m bid for the England centre-back.

He topped a six-player shortlist that also included Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, Raheem Sterling of Chelsea and Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier.

United ended October eighth in the Premier League after a 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City, but Ten Hag, who claims a third Premier League Manager of the Month award, has guided his side to sixth – nine points behind leaders Arsenal.