Rapper, Sarkodie has set the internet ablaze with his latest release, “Otan,” which means ‘hatred’ in the Akan language.

The track, he said is his final offering of the year.

‘Otan’ is trending on YouTube with over 100,000 views within a short period.

In “Otan,” Sarkodie unapologetically addressed critics who seemingly wish to impede his success in the music industry.

The ‘Sarkcess’ rapper stressed his commitment to staying true to himself.

“I keep staying in my lane so no one can bother me” Sarkodie added.

Listen to the song below:

MORE: