An economic lecture set for February 14, 2024 which had Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP) Isaac Adongo as a keynote speaker has been cancelled.

This follows the revocation of the permit by the Chattered Institute of Bankers (CIB) to use their premises for the programme.

The lecture under the auspices of Coalition For Restoration(CFR) was to correct what it described as factual inaccuracies in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flgabearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, CFR in a statement explained that CIB says their policy frowns on politics.

“In their view, the CFRs planned public lecture is politically inclined, and therefore, they wouldn’t allow us to host our event there,” portions of the statement read.

The group insists the managers of the venue were made aware the lawmaker would be the special guest earlier but had no reservations.

CFR has therefore expressed shock at the turn of events.

The group has consequently apologised for the development which has left many awaiting the lecture disappointed.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below:

Reasons for the Postponement!

For the purpose of clarity, managers of the Chartered Institute of Bankers called this morning to inform us that they were cancelling our bookings for the venue.

They explained that their policy frowns on politics. In their view, the CFRs planned public lecture is politically inclined, and therefore, they wouldn’t allow us to host our event there.

At the time of booking for the venue, we made it clear that it was going to be an economic lecture where at least one of the speakers is a politician belonging to the NDC.

We further assured them that we were not going to wear party shirts for attendance.

We subsequently made full payment for the venue and got a receipt for it.

But, things probably changed after our flyers/posters went viral advertising Hon. Isaac Adongo as the main speaker.

We were called on the phone this morning to tell us that our booking has been cancelled.

Under the circumstances, we have no choice but to reschedule the event.

The CFR public lecture has thus been adjourned indefinitely.

This release supercedes every previous statement on this subject matter.

A new date will be communicated to the general public as soon as circumstances permit.

We deeply apologise for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Charles A. Gray

Ag; Communications Officer)

0202074498

Ms. Decker

Executive Member

0201869809