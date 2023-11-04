Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is overwhelmed by the endorsement of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections.

He polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, beating his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong who obtained 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto garnered 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 781 votes representing 0.41%.

Delivering his inaugural speech at a brief ceremony in Accra on Saturday 4 November, Dr. Bawumia said he is humbled and overwhelmed by the development.

“…I, therefore, stand here with profound gratitude and humility, having received the greatest honour of my life, the victory is not mine but ours. The significance of this victory is not lost on me, I am humbled and overwhelmed… and on this historic day, I have been elected leader of the great NPP, this is just surreal, I thank God for how far he has brought me,” the flagbearer of the NPP said.

“I have always believed that with hard work, honesty, discipline and faith in God, one can fulfill one’s potential, it is possible,” Bawumia said.

He called on contenders and party’s rank and file to unite for a resounding victory in 2024.

“Let us join together to achieve the ambition of breaking the 8. That ambition requires the participation of all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong who wanted to give me a showdown today” he said.

Dr Bawumia said he will marshall all party members to ensure that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continues to stay in opposition.

He added that, his victory indicates that the NPP is truly an inclusive party.