Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated emphatically that he has his own distinct vision, and will be his own man in pursuing an agenda for propelling Ghana towards progress and prosperity.

He envisions a Ghana that stands as a beacon among nations, holding its rightful place on the global stage.



Dr. Bawumia emphasised that, he would bring forth his unique ideas and strategies to advance the nation should he emerge President in the 2024 polls.

In his victory speech on Saturday, November 4, at the Accra Sports Stadium, following his declaration as the winner of the NPP’s presidential primaries, Dr Bawumia called on all to rally behind him in the pursuit of continued progress for the party and the nation.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you and the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God almighty.”

“My vision is to build an inclusive food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to resolve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our national resources,” he said.

Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turn out was 94.63%.

Dr Bawumia makes history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after being the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.