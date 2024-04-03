The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced his intentions to impose import restrictions on specific essential commodities if he wins the December elections.

This is because imports of goods and services currently contribute about 40 percent to the Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

During a meeting with members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra, Mr. Mahama stressed the importance of passing legislation to support local businesses.

He outlined plans to rejuvenate strategic industries like the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), with a particular focus on the downstream aluminium sector.

Mr. Mahama said by boosting local production capacities for these items and others, his administration would impose restrictions on unchecked imports of these goods.

“We work to revamp and reignite strategic industries such as Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) because of the downstream aluminium sector while boosting the production of rice, sugar, tomato, fish, poultry, meat and meat products, vegetable cooking oil, and pharmaceutical products.

“Once local capacity in the production of these and many other products is increased and boosted, we shall place restrictions on the unbridled importation of these items” he added.

