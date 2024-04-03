The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has slammed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for urging Ghanaians to elect a Christian President in the December general elections.

During the Church of Pentecost’s Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly, Mr. Kyerematen stressed the importance of choosing a Christian leader who embodies Christ-like qualities.

Based on this, he is certain he is best suited to lead the country’s socio-economic transformation.

He stated, “As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christ-like leader.”

However, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region, took to social media to denounce Mr. Kyerematen’s remarks, labeling them as highly inappropriate and detrimental to Ghana’s development.

“This is regressive, unacceptable, and damaging, to say the least. The NPP has endured and tolerated your presence over the years. Can you provide a single example of a country that has thrived based on your ideology? Alan’s relevance in our modern political landscape is clearly questionable! He should be ashamed!” his post read.

Below is his post on Facebook

This is backwards, terrible & and ugly, to say the least. The NPP has truly 'suffered' in bearing & tolerating you over the years. Show me one country globally who has succeeded by using your theory. Alan is clearly not relevant in our 'modern' body politics!..bow in shame!. pic.twitter.com/yQrJfb3Fhz — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) April 2, 2024

