Ilkay Gundogan scored a disputed stoppage-time penalty as Barcelona came from behind to beat Las Palmas.

Las Palmas substitute Daley Sinkgraven pushed Gundogan as the ex-Manchester City midfielder was about to nod in a cross on the goalline.

He was shown a straight red card and his side were punished further when Gundogan netted from the spot.

Ferran Torres had earlier cancelled out Munir El Haddadi’s early opener against his former club.

Las Palmas were furious with the late penalty and red card.

“I hope all the audios come out, it’s not normal. It’s a question of referees appearing as little as possible, not of them being more important than the players,” said captain Kirian Rodriguez.

Barcelona boss Xavi said: “There is always tension. There are nerves, everyone wants to win. If you talk to me about the penalty, it seems clear to me.

“We won at the last moment with a penalty. I understand Kirian, but it’s a push and it’s a penalty.”

Victory takes Barcelona’s tally to 41 points from 19 matches in La Liga – their second highest at this stage in the last five seasons – and they move third in the table, seven points off Real Madrid and Girona at the top.

Las Palmas remain 10th in the table having suffered back-to-back defeats.