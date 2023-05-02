Ghanaian rapper TiC is willing to allow Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, do a remix of his popular hit Philomena.

According to TiC, this is the third time he has seen Agradaa do a video mimicking him on his popular song Philomena.

TiC posted on his Facebook page yesterday saying “Someone tell Maame Agradaa that if she wants a remix of me mega hit song Philomena she should tell me. I can make arrangements for her I can see she really loves the song.

“This is about the third time I have seen a video of mimicking me”

Known for other songs like Shordy, Kangaroo, Bosoe, Kwani Kwani, Mmaa Formula, Fefe Ne Fe among others, Tic has been in the music industry for the past 2O years.

He has worked with musicians like Slim Busterr, Daasebre Gyamenah, Tony Tetuila of Nigeria and Freddy Meiway from Côte d’Ivoire.

TiC has performed internationally, alongside artistes such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man and Buju Banton.

