The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, has cautioned public officials to refrain from engaging journalists if they can’t be civil with them.

He emphasized that, if public officials fail to tolerate journalists, journalists will choose to stay away from them.

His comments follow alleged attacks by some public officers on journalists after which the GJA issued a directive to blacklist these individuals.

Mr. Dwumfuor, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme underscored the need for journalists to be protected.

This, he stated will help journalists put public officers on their toes devoid of threats.

“If you can’t accommodate journalists, stay away from them. Allow us to work freely else we will stay away from you. We can’t work where we are being threatened. It is within our constitutional rights so we can’t keep doing the same thing and expect a change. If you attack one journalist, you have attacked the entire media so you don’t expect us to be quiet about it,” he said.

Watch video below: