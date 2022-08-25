Lawyers for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, have entered appearance in the suit brought against the GJA, Affail Monney and the 3rd Defendant, [Albert Dwumfour] by Justice Adoboe.

The hearing of the case, which begun on Monday (August 22, 2022) at an Accra High Court, (General Jurisdiction 10) saw the Court adjourning the case to the 11th of October 2022.

The Plaintiff’s lawyer told the Court, presided over by Justice Nyadu, that, he (Plantiff’s lawyer) had not been served with any process from the Defendants’ lawyer after they had been served with the summons but the judge explained to him that, Counsel for the 3rd Defendant was out of the country on a legal vacation, adding that, he (Counsel for 3rd Defendant) has, however, entered appearance.

Lawyer for the Plaintiff could not fathom why lawyer for the Defendant had travelled out when the case was being heard but the judge insisted that all lawyers were entitled to their legal vacation, including he (Plaintiff’s lawyer), hence the 3rd Defendant’s lawyer cannot be faulted for having taken his legal vacation.

The judge further reminded the Plaintiff’s lawyer that he had every right to argue for cost to be awarded against the 3rd Defendant, insisting that, the issue of legal vacation is, however, not debatable.

Justice Nyadu, therefore, adjourned the case to the 11th of October 2022 without awarding cost, after lawyer for the Plaintiff had tried unsuccessfully to convince the judge to award cost against him.

Meanwhile, Plaintiff in the case, Justice Adoboe, was absent in court and was also not represented.

The 3rd Defendant was, however, represented by his Executive Secretary, Efo Petit Mawugbe.