The founder of Life Assembly Worship Center, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has revealed the strategy that made him popular.

According to him, he paid people as high as GH¢5000 to destroy their gods. This gesture, the man of God explained is to help the family start life.

The Ghanaian priest and politician gained prominence for destroying gods of idol worshippers who convert to Christianity.

However, he disclosed that in the past, he used to cover the expenses himself.

“In the beginning, I used to personally finance the dismantling of deities in people’s homes. I give the individuals involved GH¢5000 to help them restart their lives. I did this to gain recognition and showcase my unique abilities.” he revealed in an interview on UTV.

However, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said he now charges double of what he used to pay to dismantle deities on behalf of people.