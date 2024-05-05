When Roy Keane called Erling Haaland “almost League Two level” after Manchester City drew 0-0 with Arsenal, the forward had not scored in five matches and City had failed to score in a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium for the first time since October 2021.

The Premier League title remained out of City’s grasp as then leaders Liverpool sat two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of the Blues.

But since that disappointing result on 31 March, Pep Guardiola’s side have won six league matches on the bounce and are now one point behind frontrunners Arsenal, having played one game less.

And Haaland, 23, has performed a starring role in the resurgence, scoring seven goals in four league matches, including four against Wolves in a 5-1 win on Saturday.

The Norwegian is not only responding brilliantly on the pitch, he is composed off it too.

Asked about Keane’s comments after his side’s win at Wolves, he told Viaplay: “I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right.”