A 42-year-old hunter, John Ackah, who mistook his elder brother for an animal and shot him to death, has reported himself to the police.

The unfortunate incident occurred last Saturday at Bowohomodzen, a farming community near Mampong in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

According to reports, while hunting on that fateful day, the suspect, John Ackah, mistakenly shot his brother, Joseph Ackah, 65, after allegedly mistaking him for an animal.

According to sources, the elder had gone to his farm apparently to harvest some plantains after which he started looking for snails in a nearby forest when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“After he was shot, it was realised that the 65-year-old man was carrying a sack that contained plantain and some snails,” some of the residents asserted.

They continued “John immediately reported himself to the Manso Police and he is currently in police custody. The lifeless body of the deceased had since been deposited at the St. Edwards Mortuary at Apemanim in Ahanta West,” they revealed.