A group of soldiers have allegedly shot dead a 25-year-old man, Alfred Awuku, assaulted two others including the Wulomei of Kweku Pamfo.

One of the soldiers, according to information gathered by Adom News, shot Mr Awuku three times in his back, leading to his death.

The incident happened at Agbozo Junction near Hobor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Monday afternoon.

The soldiers were in the community protecting a vast land belonging to a company.

In an interview, an eyewitness, Peter Adonu, revealed that some residents were grading on the same land when the soldiers stormed the area.

Mr Adonu said the Wolomo of Kweku Pamfo saw the soldiers assault the residents and went to find out what the problem was and was not spared.

He claimed the Wulomei was hit with the gun butt with Mr Awuku also shot and killed in his attempt to rescue the Wulomei.

Meanwhile, Chief of Kweku Pamfo, Nii Quashie Amponsah, alleged the military personnel had been in the community harassing people and were surprised after seeing them turn into land guards.

Nii Quashie Amponsah has, therefore, called on the Military authorities to do thorough investigations into their matter.

Meanwhile, an Opinion Leader At Hobor, Benjamin Adjatey Agyei, said the entire community is in fear over land guard activities which have become dominant in the area.

He said apart from the military harassment, land guards are also killing them, he, therefore, called on the IGP to come to the aid of the Hobor community.