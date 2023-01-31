The VVIP lounge at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be temporarily closed for two (2) weeks, effective Tuesday, 31st January 2023.

The new directive is to enable restructuring of the lounge for efficient travel and a way to meet international standards.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience the closure might cause urging users of the lounge to patronise the Commercial Important Person (CIP) Lounge and the Business Lounge at Terminal 3.

