Former Communications Minister during the John Mahama regime, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has hinted that former President John Dramani Mahama will officially declare his stand with regards to the NDC’s flagbearership for election 2024 next month.

According to him, the former President made this statement in a meeting with the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and some executives and members of the UK and Ireland chapters of the NDC in London.

“I will announce my political future next month, President John Dramani Mahama declares in London,” reads Dr Omane Boamah’s Facebook post.

The former President is in London for some international engagements. He gave a lecture at Chatham House on Friday, January 27, 2023, on ‘Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role’ where he expressed optimism about the future of Ghana and Africa in general.

“I encourage you not to lose hope in Ghana and Africa because it is far more useful to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair. I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” he stated.