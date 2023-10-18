The Black Stars of Ghana suffered another defeat against the United States of America (USA) in the final friendly game on Wednesday.

The West African country were hoping to return to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first international friendly game on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

In the game against the USA at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, Ghana who fielded an unfamiliar backline started the game well in the early minutes but completely lost their dominance.

The Black Stars despite seeing a lot of the ball conceded the first goal in the 10th minute when youngster Giovanni Reyna was allowed to go on a good run as defenders appeared to watch on.

The Borussia Dortmund talent eventually burst into the Black Stars area and smashed home from close range when he capitalized on a loose ball after a blocked shot.

Just 9 minutes later, Ghana defender Gideon Mensah gave away a penalty when the pressure on the Black Stars’ defense got to him.

From 12 yards, USA captain, Christian Pulisic, fired his shot down the middle of the goal and succeeded in finding the back of the net to double the lead for his side.

Thanks to two more goals from Folarin Balogun and Giovanni Reyna who finished the game with a brace, the US secured a delightful 4-0 win in front of the home fans in the first half.

After recess, the US men’s national team continued their impressive and silky display and were charitable in front of goals.

For Ghana, the Black Stars lost the game due to the disastrous showing and the non-progressive type of game they played.

Pressure is now on Ghana coach Chris Hughton ahead of the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in November.

Ghana will begin its 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

In the AFCON, Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of AFCON is expected to take place from January 13 until February 11, 2024, with Ghana opening their account on January 14 against Cape Verde.