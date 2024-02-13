The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson has appealed to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to help resolve the acute water shortage, leading to rationing of supplies in his jurisdiction.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that there was an urgent need for the pipelines feeding the municipality to be split at a section to enhance service delivery.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 9th Assembly of the Ho Municipal Assembly in Ho.

“I was told my demand would require some level of investment for a diversion of the lines to be split from Akrofu to serve the people and those in the University of Health and Allied Sciences area”, he said

He, therefore, entreated the Council of State Member, Sam Okudzeto to extend their appeal to the ministry to make available the needed funding for the diversion project to commerce in earnest.

Mr. Bosson lamented the predicament residents go through due to the inability of the Ghana Water Company to continuously supply water to residents in the municipality.

Sam Okudzeto, who represented the President implored the newly elected assembly members to design innovative ways of raising resources to support development in their localities, and not primarily rely on the public purse.

He also called on them to support the government’s initiatives and ensure people in their electoral areas are informed about the programs and ensure they benefit from them.

“The District Assemblies are mandated to support the government to deliver on its programs and projects to the benefit of the people. Together with your DCE, I entreat you to advance the implementation of the Government’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2022-2025): Agenda for Jobs II: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All.

Therefore, in your deliberations, planning, and decision-making for development, ensure that you localize these national development priorities into your action plans”, he said.

The newly elected Presiding Member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Mawunyo Agbe advocated for an extension of the tenure of Presiding Members from 2 years to 4 years, to give them enough time to plan and initiate their objectives.

