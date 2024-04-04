The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central has implored electorates to give him the mandate to change the prospects of the constituency.

Divine Bosson said his achievements within the last two years as Chief Executive of the Ho Municipal Assembly identify him as the best candidate to represent the constituency in the Legislative and lead its development agenda.

Speaking at the annual Ngoyiyiza of the Chiefs and people of Ziavi Lume in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, he urged the electorates to vote based on the competence of candidates and note on party lines.

“2024 should not be about NDC or NPP. It should be about who can deliver, and I know I can deliver as promised. The law mandates that 50% of Ministers should be Parliamentarians.

“So, you must know how to lobby and use the advantage of being a fellow parliamentarian to bring development projects to your constituency,” he said.

He added that he aims to restore the dignity and respect of traditional authorities by implementing a project that would have an economic impact on the chiefs to enhance their livelihoods.

This he, believes, would enable the chiefs to honestly critique the politicians and put them in check to contribute to building the Ghana they want, and earn the respect of their subjects.

He announced that the municipality has received a fair share of road projects under his watch, hoping the road networks would witness significant improvement before the end of his tenure.

Mr Bosson said that the contract for the construction of the Ziavi-Anfoeta road project had been abrogated and would be repackaged and awarded to a competent contractor.

He further indicated that he had hatched an idea of establishing a monkey sanctuary in Ziavi and developing the Adidi Waterfall at Klefe to boost the tourism potential of the municipality.

Increasing access to potable water sits at the core of Mr. Bosson’s development plan, as he said some 18 boreholes have been drilled, with the Ziavi Traditional Area receiving 3 out of them.

He shared the optimism of doing better than he did as MCE when given the node to represent the people of Ho Central in parliament, adding “I will do better just as Dr. Bawumia will perform more than any other President of Ghana ever had”.

Mr. Bosson donated 12 sets of solar streetlights and promised to support the furnishing of the Information Technology Communications Center for the community.

The Dufia of Ziavi-Lime, Togbe Adzoa Kodzo indicated that though he had learned that politicians are cunning, he would give Mr. Bosson the benefit of the doubt and rally his community to support his bid.

He, however, lamented that there is acrimony in the country due to current economic hardship and erratic power supply, and expressed his disappointment in the “self-seeking agenda of politicians”.

