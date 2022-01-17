Residents of Wiae, a suburb of Kpandai District in the Northern Region, are calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid and drill more boreholes in the community.

The call follows the incessant chaos residents cause in their quest to access potable water.

A visit by Adom News’ Odehyeba Owusu Job saw residents, especially females exchanging words, almost to the point of physical assault over a queue for water fetching.

Further checks revealed that that was the order of the day at Wiae. Residents join long queues for hours before being able to fill a single bucket.

Speaking in an interview with the Chief of Wiae, Nana Ayuriyi lll, he said a contribution of GHS 3,000 has been made to drill another borehole, but the fund is insufficient.



The chief said due to the water situation in the area, he has been receiving various complaints from couples for divorce, explaining that husbands complain wives do not have time for them at dawn, just to queue for water.

They are, therefore, calling on the government, through the Ministry of Water Resources and other benevolent organisations, to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to at least put another mechanised borehole for his community.

In an interaction with some women, they revealed the area has only one mechanised borehole which is powered by solar and operated around 1:00 am.

They said they risk their lives to walk through partially-lit routes to queue at the site.

They also called on the government and other benevolent organisations to come to their aid to at least put up another mechanised borehole.