'We don't have a player like Asamoah Gyan' - Milovan Rajevac

Head coach of the Ghana senior national team, Milovan Rajevac, has admitted the absence of a player with the abilities of Asamoah Gyan has been a worry for him in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan was an influential figure during Rajevac’s first spell in charge of the Black Stars, as he guided the team to a final in the 2010 AFCON as well as advancing to the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa.

However, upon his second coming, the team has struggled in their opening two games in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon, failing to win any of their matches.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s last group game against Comoros, the Serbian says he has come to meet a completely different squad compared to the 2010 team.

“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” the gaffer said in his press conference.

The Black Stars have found it difficult to play collectively in the opening games in the competition. Addressing concerns about cohesion, Rajevac added, ” Sadly, we need to do something at short notice. I’m trying to implement these things and we’re on the right path. We lost the first game in 2010 AFCON. We will definitely improve.”

Ghana needs a win against Comoros at all costs to give themselves a chance of finishing as one of the best-placed third teams to advance into the knockout stages.