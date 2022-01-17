Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has expressed his disappointment in the Black Stars captain, Andrew Dede Ayew after his poor display at a certain point in the Gabon game.

Ghana was stunned by a late equaliser from Gabon to deny the team its first win in the current AFCON championship on Friday, January 14.

The captain of the side gave Black Stars a lead in the 18th minute with a superb finish outside of the box.

Black Stars, however, missed their opportunity to go 2-0 up after a crucial chance missed by Dede Ayew in the second half of the game.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said the Black Stars captain was at that moment ‘greedy’ and caused the team to lose a good chance of qualifying.

“Look at the pass Dede got during the game, for me that was so greedy enough,” he told Adom FM.

“That moment he should have released the pass early to the player who was infront of him and that will have been a second goal for us,” he stressed.

“You play as a team, you scored a beautiful goal every one was praising you,

Dede would have made our day if he had given that pass to that player there and that would have sealed everything,” he added.

According to him, coach Milovan Rajevac and his team won’t find it easy in their last game.

“Clearly Comoros are also coming to make a name for themselves and they have watched our style of play already so they are not coming there to joke,” he warned.

Ghana will play their last group stage match against Comoros on Tuesday at 19:00 GMT.