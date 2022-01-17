A suspected internet fraudster, identified as Afeez Olalere, has been caged by the Nigerian police after making a wild confession of his crimes.

Afeez, who was arrested with other colleagues, told the police that he derived the inspiration for fraud from his mother.

Narrating how he ended up in the fraud business, the suspected ‘yahoo boy’ stated that his mother motivated him to kill his brother for money rituals.

He recounted how his mother led him to a herbalist who required human sacrifice for his cyber crimes to be successful.

According to him, it was his mother’s idea he avails his younger brother as the chosen one, and even went ahead to purchase items needed for his murder.

He said:

My mother took me to a herbalist who told me if I want to be successful in the yahoo business, I will have to sacrifice one life and that person must be a sibling to me.

The things he would need to prepare a concoction with are his thumbs, his hair, fingers and a passport photograph. So, we went back home and thought about it, then my mother suggested that we use my younger brother since he is just 21 years old.

She also brought the poison which we gave him to eat. He died within 20 minutes after consuming the food. I was the one who cut out the body parts needed. We then wrapped his dead body and headed to the mortuary.