Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Stephen Abugri, has expressed worry about the current state of the club but added that the club will not be relegated.

The Phobians have been poor in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

After 33 games played, Hearts of Oak sit 11th on the pile with 45 points with just a game to end the season.

On the back of a winless run in the last five matches, the Rainbow Club could be relegated on Sunday if the side loses to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park and results from other games do not go in favour of the team.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, Abugri has expressed confidence in the chances of the team escaping relegation.

“I’m not God, but I’m telling you for a fact that Hearts of Oak will never go to relegation,” the former Hearts of Oak coach said.

He has implored Hearts of Oak to be united in the final weekend of the league season to secure the needed result to avoid the drop.

“Unity is the key to success; pride, arrogance bossy will never be beneficial to mankind,” Coach Stephen Abugri said.