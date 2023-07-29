The Member of Parliament for the Assin-North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, would cross examine the first prosecution witness in his perjury case on Monday, July 31, 2023 if his lawyers fail to show up in court.

Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the presiding judge in the matter stated this in her ruling today, Friday, July 28 when she adjourned the case.

Quayson’s lawyer, Justine P. Teriwajah was expected to cross-examine Richard Takyi Mensah, the prosecution’s first witness in the case.

But Mr Teriwajah in a medical excuse duty addressed to the court said he was indisposed.

The excuse duty would last for three days — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday July 30, 2023.

In addition to the letter containing the excuse duty was a request to allow Mr Quayson to travel outside the jurisdiction for medical attention during the legal vacation which will last for two months.

But a Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, in his response said, the witness had been in the box for over one year.

He prayed the court to adjourn the matter to Monday or during the legal vacation to ensure that the witness was cross-examined and discharged.

“It will be in interest of justice and fairness if the witness is not made to mount the box again in the next legal year,” the deputy A-G said.

He added that Mr Quayson could participate in the trial via a video link provided he travelled outside the jurisdiction during the legal vacation.

When given the opportunity to speak, Mr Quayson pleaded with the court to allow him travel for the medical attention.

Justice Yanzuh adjourned the matter to Monday, July 31, 2023.

“If they (Quayson’s lawyers) fail to show up to conclude the cross – examination, this court will have no other option than to let the accused persons continue the cross examination,” she added.