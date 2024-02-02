The Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi, has set the record straight on their recent 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey.

According to him, the survey about marriage has been misinterpreted by the public.

The GSS report said 3.8% of married women in Ghana have had an extramarital affair. Less than one per cent (0.9%) of married women also had two or more partners.

They also revealed that, two in every 10 married Ghanaian men have engaged in extramarital affairs.

According to the survey, 17.5% of married men in Ghana have had two or more partners, and 18.4% of married men have had sexual intercourse with persons who are neither their wives nor lived with them.

This has generated a lot of controversy on social media with men and woman arguing about who cheats the most in marriage.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr. Gyebi said they never used the term “cheating” in the report but that the public has misinterpreted their survey.

“Our list has generated a lot of conversations around HIV/AIDs; the only challenge is that some of the media stations are misreporting the figures that we have. For example, some are indicating that the Ghana Statistical Service says people are cheating on their wives or husbands and then in the report, we never made mention of that,” he explained.

Their concern, he noted, was on the risk of contracting HIV, and they wanted to draw attention to the fact that HIV is a real concern.

Mr. Gyebi expressed frustration that Ghanaians have misconstrued their research, adding that they are only examining how individuals may be exposed to HIV.

Going forward, he advised Ghanaians to take care of themselves and urged them to focus on the message instead of the figures of the survey.

