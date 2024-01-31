Apparently, urban married women like to use the ‘pullout’ method of contraception more than rural married women.

According to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey carried out by the Ghana Statistical Service, the use of a traditional method of contraception in Ghana is higher in urban areas (10%) than in rural areas (7%).

Traditional methods of contraception include periodic abstinence or rhythm method (of any kind), withdrawal, and lactational amenorrhea.

The modern methods of contraception include: oral contraceptive pills, implants, injectables, contraceptive patch and vaginal ring, intrauterine device (IDU), female and male condoms, female and male sterilization, vaginal barrier methods (including the diaphragm, cervical cap and spermicidal agents), among others.

The study found that the use of a modern method of contraception among currently married women is slightly higher in rural areas than in urban areas (29%, versus 27%, respectively).

Among currently married women, the injectables and implants are the most commonly used modern methods (8% each), followed by the pill (4%), and female sterilization (3%).

Overall, 36% of currently married women are using a method of contraception, 28% are using a modern method, and 9% are using a traditional method.

In a related development, the Report also found that the total demand for family planning among currently married women is 60%.

This demand consists of the 36% of currently married women who have a met need for family planning i.e. they are currently using a contraceptive method, and 23% of currently married women have an unmet need for family planning.

