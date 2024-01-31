The National Democratic Congress’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has stated that he opposes the promotion of LGBT activities in the country because his faith as a Christian and a member of the Assemblies of God Church forbids it.

“My faith as an Assemblies of God member is against LGBTQ. Because the faith I have does not support a man to marry a man and a woman marry a woman,” he said

The former President was speaking at an open forum with clergymen in Koforidua as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ of the Eastern region on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

“I personally believe a man is a man and a woman is a woman. I don’t believe one can get up in a day and opt to change his gender because he feels like. Nature created us man and woman and God knew what he was doing when he created us like that. So my personal faith is against it,” he noted.

Parliament, through a Private Members’ motion is considering laws governing the actions of the LGBTQ community and individuals in Ghana, which has received widespread support from faith-based organizations.

However, there are some who oppose the b\Bill and have described it as an infringement on human rights.

The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Family Values law, also known as the Anti-gay/LGBTQ law, has sparked a number of debates since its presentation in Parliament, with many describing it as draconian.

The Bill intends to ban homosexual propaganda, advocacy, funding, and activities. It increases prison sentences to up to ten years for LGBTQ+ supporters and three years for anyone identifying as such.

Furthermore, the measure proposes withdrawing health services from this group, including HIV medicines.