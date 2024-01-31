The Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed how majority of men are not aware of their HIV status.

According to the data, a significant 76 percent of men in this demographic are unaware of their HIV status. Additionally, only 28% reported consistent condom use during sexual encounters with non-cohabiting partners.

In contrast, women in the same age group displayed higher levels of awareness, with approximately 54% undergoing HIV testing, and 11% consistently using condoms during sexual activities with non-cohabiting partners.

Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi stressed the need for men to take a more proactive stance in knowing their HIV status.

He highlighted the gender gap, noting that 11% of women reported condom use compared to 28% of men.

Additionally, the survey revealed that, 54% of women and 24% of men had undergone HIV testing and received their results within the last year.

“11 percent of women indicated that they use a condom and 28 percent of men indicated the same. People who have tested for HIV and received their results are 54 percent for women and 24 percent for men. Men are not doing well as far as women are concerned. In the last 12 months, 15 percent of women and 7 percent of men have tested for HIV and have their results.”

The Statistical Service also found that nearly 80 percent of Ghanaians have discriminatory attitudes towards persons living with HIV.

“74 percent of those women who indicated that they have heard of HIV will not buy from a shopkeeper who is HIV positive and 65 percent of men indicated that they will also not buy fresh vegetables from HIV positives.”

