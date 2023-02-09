A video of a groom whose head was glued to his phone when called to assist the bride in cutting the wedding cake has gone viral.
Wedding cakes are customarily meant to be cut by both the bride and the groom, thus, the bride was waiting behind the cake for the groom to arrive so they could begin.
The groom despite joining the call to cut the cake remained relaxed in his chair while fidgeting with his phone.
The video has generated mixed reactions on social media.
