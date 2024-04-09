Clubs across Europe have shown interest in Graham Potter but the former Chelsea boss is taking his time deciding his next management job.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 and the 48-year-old has held talks with Dutch club Ajax.

They have been without a permanent manager since October when Maurice Steijn was sacked and John van ‘t Schip has been in charge on an interim basis.

They were beaten 6-0 by rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.

Ajax also have issues at board level, and their chief executive Alex Kroes was suspended for alleged insider trading this month.

It is understood former Brighton and Swansea boss Potter wants to make sure he is aligned with his next club’s strategy and long-term plan.

Potter has also been linked with the manager’s job at Manchester United if there was to be a change of head coach at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag was to leave.

Manchester United’s incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth, also worked with Potter when he was manager of Brighton.

Although during his time at Stamford Bridge the club’s league form was criticised, Potter did lead Chelsea to the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, he parted ways with the Blues before they lost to Real Madrid last season.

Potter built his reputation at Swedish club Ostersund and Swansea in the Championship before making the switch to the Premier League, where he guided Brighton to a ninth-place finish.